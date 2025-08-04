iVision Tech Updates Key Information Document for 2023-2026 Warrant

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

The latest update is out from Ivision Tech S.P.A. ( (IT:IVN) ).

iVision Tech S.p.A. has updated the Key Information Document (KID) for its ‘Warrant iVision Tech 2023-2026,’ as required by European regulations. This update aims to enhance transparency and comparability of investment products for investors. The KID is available on the company’s website, and iVision Tech may further modify it based on future guidelines from supervisory authorities. This move underscores the company’s commitment to regulatory compliance and investor transparency, potentially strengthening its market position and stakeholder trust.

The most recent analyst rating on (IT:IVN) stock is a Buy with a EUR3.10 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Ivision Tech S.P.A. stock, see the IT:IVN Stock Forecast page.

More about Ivision Tech S.P.A.

iVision Tech S.p.A. is an innovative SME based in Italy, specializing in the design and production of acetate eyeglass frames, sunglasses, and combined glasses. The company operates in the high-end eyewear sector, collaborating with luxury fashion brands and managing a comprehensive production cycle. It also focuses on research and development for technological innovations in eyewear, including products for the visually impaired. iVision Tech has expanded its market presence by acquiring the historic French brand Henry Jullien and other companies in related fields.

Average Trading Volume: 18,175

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: €17M

