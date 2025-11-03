IVE Group Expands with Domino’s Partnership and Strategic Acquisitions

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

The latest update is out from IVE Group Ltd. ( (AU:IGL) ).

IVE Group Limited has signed a long-term marketing services agreement with Domino’s Pizza Enterprises and acquired Impressu Print Group and Budget Mail Services. These strategic moves are expected to enhance IVE’s operational scale and national reach, particularly in the fast-growing south-east Queensland and northern NSW corridor. The acquisition of Impressu, a Brisbane-based print business, and the marketing agreement with Domino’s are anticipated to contribute significantly to IVE’s revenue, with Impressu expected to add $30 million annually and the Domino’s contract projected to bring in over $80 million during its initial term. The acquisition of Budget Mail Services will further support IVE’s growth strategy by expanding its service offerings in the share registry, charity, publishing, and education sectors.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:IGL) stock is a Hold with a A$3.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on IVE Group Ltd. stock, see the AU:IGL Stock Forecast page.

More about IVE Group Ltd.

IVE Group Limited, founded in 1921 and listed on the Australian Securities Exchange in December 2015, is Australia’s largest diversified marketing company. It specializes in Creative & Content, CX & Data, eCommerce, Brand Activations, Merchandise, Uniforms & Apparel, Packaging, Print, Distribution, and 3PL, connecting over 2,800 clients with their customers daily.

Average Trading Volume: 211,655

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$430M

For detailed information about IGL stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue