IVE Group Expands with Domino’s Partnership and Strategic Acquisitions

IVE Group Limited has entered into a long-term marketing services agreement with Domino’s Pizza Enterprises and acquired Impressu Print Group and Budget Mail Services. The acquisition of Impressu, a Brisbane-based print business previously owned by Domino’s, and the marketing agreement are expected to significantly enhance IVE’s service offerings and revenue. The acquisitions align with IVE’s strategy to expand its national footprint and service capacity, with Impressu contributing an estimated annual revenue of $30 million. The partnership with Domino’s is projected to generate over $80 million in revenue during the initial term, enhancing IVE’s industry positioning and providing growth opportunities in key regions.

IVE Group Limited is Australia’s largest diversified marketing company, founded in 1921 and listed on the Australian Securities Exchange in December 2015. The company specializes in Creative & Content, CX & Data, eCommerce, Brand Activations, Merchandise, Uniforms & Apparel, Packaging, Print, Distribution, and 3PL, serving over 2,800 clients daily.

