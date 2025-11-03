IVE Group Acquires Impressu Print Group from Domino’s

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

An announcement from IVE Group Ltd. ( (AU:IGL) ) is now available.

IVE Group Ltd., Australia’s largest diversified marketing group, has acquired Impressu Print Group from Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Ltd. for approximately $13.5 million. This strategic move allows Domino’s to streamline its operations and focus on its core business while maintaining access to Impressu’s services through a long-term agreement with IVE Group. The transaction is not expected to significantly impact Domino’s FY26 earnings outlook.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:IGL) stock is a Hold with a A$3.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on IVE Group Ltd. stock, see the AU:IGL Stock Forecast page.

More about IVE Group Ltd.

Average Trading Volume: 211,655

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$430M

For an in-depth examination of IGL stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue