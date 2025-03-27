ITV plc Releases 2024 Annual Report and Announces 2025 AGM

ITV plc ( (GB:ITV) ) has provided an update.

ITV plc has made its Annual Report and Accounts for 2024 available to shareholders, along with the Notice of the 2025 Annual General Meeting (AGM). The AGM is scheduled for May 13, 2025, in London, and shareholders can vote online. The company has also submitted these documents to the National Storage Mechanism for public inspection. Additionally, ITV has released its 2024 Gender Pay Gap Report, which is accessible on its website. These disclosures are part of ITV’s ongoing commitment to transparency and regulatory compliance, potentially impacting investor relations and corporate governance.

ITV plc operates in the broadcasting and media industry, primarily offering television programming and content production services. The company focuses on delivering a wide range of entertainment, drama, and factual programming to audiences in the UK and internationally.

