Itoham Yonekyu Reports Strong H1 FY2025 Results and Upward Forecast Revision

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Itoham Yonekyu Holdings, Inc. ( (JP:2296) ) just unveiled an update.

Itoham Yonekyu Holdings, Inc. reported a significant increase in revenue and profit for the first half of FY2025, with a 10.5% rise in revenue and a 50.9% increase in ordinary profit. The company successfully navigated challenges such as sluggish consumer demand and rising costs by optimizing product pricing and renewing offerings. The meat division showed notable growth, driven by improved domestic production and international earnings recovery. The company has revised its full-year forecast upward, expecting continued revenue and profit growth, with the meat division showing a particularly strong upward revision in profit expectations.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:2296) stock is a Hold with a Yen5862.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Itoham Yonekyu Holdings, Inc. stock, see the JP:2296 Stock Forecast page.

More about Itoham Yonekyu Holdings, Inc.

Itoham Yonekyu Holdings, Inc. operates in the food industry, focusing on processed foods and meat products. The company is involved in both domestic and international markets, with a particular emphasis on enhancing profitability and adapting to market demands.

Average Trading Volume: 154,426

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen292.1B

Learn more about 2296 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue