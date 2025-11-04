Itoham Yonekyu Holdings Reports Strong Half-Year Financial Performance

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Itoham Yonekyu Holdings, Inc. ( (JP:2296) ) has shared an update.

Itoham Yonekyu Holdings, Inc. reported significant growth in its consolidated financial results for the six months ending September 30, 2025, with notable increases in net sales, operating profit, and profit attributable to owners of the parent compared to the previous year. The company also announced a revised financial forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026, indicating a positive outlook with plans for dividend payments based on their Medium-Term Management Plan 2026 policy.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:2296) stock is a Hold with a Yen5862.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Itoham Yonekyu Holdings, Inc. stock, see the JP:2296 Stock Forecast page.

More about Itoham Yonekyu Holdings, Inc.

Itoham Yonekyu Holdings, Inc. is a company listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, primarily engaged in the food industry. The company focuses on producing and selling meat products and processed foods, catering to both domestic and international markets.

Average Trading Volume: 154,426

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen292.1B

