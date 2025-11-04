Itoham Yonekyu Holdings Announces Interim Dividend for FY2026

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Itoham Yonekyu Holdings Inc. announced an interim dividend of ¥70 per share for FY2026, consistent with its medium-term plan to maintain a progressive dividend policy. This decision reflects the company’s commitment to providing value to shareholders and maintaining a dividend on equity (DOE) of 3.0% or higher, indicating a stable financial outlook and strategic focus on shareholder returns.

Itoham Yonekyu Holdings Inc. operates in the food industry, focusing on the production and distribution of meat products. The company is known for its diverse range of offerings, including processed meats and fresh meat products, catering to both domestic and international markets.

Average Trading Volume: 154,426

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen292.1B

