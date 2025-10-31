Itochu Enex Reports Decline in Semi-Annual Financial Performance

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

ITOCHU ENEX CO., LTD. ( (JP:8133) ) has provided an update.

Itochu Enex Co., Ltd. reported a decline in its financial performance for the first half of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026, with revenue and profits showing a year-on-year decrease. Despite the downturn, the company maintains a stable financial position with a slight increase in total equity, and it plans to continue its dividend payments, reflecting a commitment to shareholder returns.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:8133) stock is a Hold with a Yen2031.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on ITOCHU ENEX CO., LTD. stock, see the JP:8133 Stock Forecast page.

More about ITOCHU ENEX CO., LTD.

Itochu Enex Co., Ltd. operates in the energy sector, focusing on the supply and distribution of petroleum products, electricity, and other energy-related services, primarily in Japan. The company is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange and is known for its comprehensive energy solutions.

Average Trading Volume: 112,729

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen212.3B

For an in-depth examination of 8133 stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue