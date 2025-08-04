ITmedia Inc. Reports Q1 2025 Financial Results

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

ITmedia Inc. ( (JP:2148) ) has shared an update.

ITmedia Inc. reported its consolidated financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2025, showing a slight increase in revenue by 3.1% year-on-year to 1,906 million yen. However, the company experienced a decline in operating income and net income, with decreases of 5.8% and 8.9% respectively, indicating challenges in maintaining profitability despite revenue growth. The financial position showed a reduction in total assets and equity compared to the previous quarter, and the company maintained its dividend forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026.

More about ITmedia Inc.

ITmedia Inc. is a company listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, operating in the media industry. The company focuses on providing digital content and media services, primarily through its online platforms.

Average Trading Volume: 47,885

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen33.25B

