iTech Minerals Begins Drilling at Reynolds Range Gold-Antimony Prospects

ITech Minerals LTD ( (AU:ITM) ) just unveiled an announcement.

iTech Minerals Ltd has commenced a drilling program at its Reynolds Range Gold-Antimony Prospects in the Northern Territory, aiming to explore high-grade antimony and gold mineralisation across several sites, including Sabre, Falchion, Lander, and Pine Hill. The drilling initiative, spanning a 2.6km mineralised corridor, is expected to enhance the company’s understanding of the subsurface extent and grade of these minerals, potentially strengthening its position in the mining sector and offering significant implications for stakeholders.

More about ITech Minerals LTD

iTech Minerals Ltd is a company operating in the mining industry, focusing on the exploration and development of mineral resources. Its primary products include gold and antimony, with a market focus on mineral exploration in the Northern Territory of Australia. The company is involved in a joint venture with SQM International Pty Ltd for lithium mineral rights while retaining full rights to other commodities.

Average Trading Volume: 1,689,105

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

