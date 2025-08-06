Itaú Unibanco Releases June 2025 Financial Statement

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

On August 5, 2025, Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. released its condensed financial statement for June 2025, prepared in accordance with IFRS. This announcement is significant for stakeholders as it provides insights into the company’s financial health and performance, potentially impacting its market positioning and investor relations.

The most recent analyst rating on (ITUB) stock is a Buy with a $7.27 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Itau Unibanco stock, see the ITUB Stock Forecast page.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, ITUB is a Neutral.

The overall stock score for ITUB is driven by its strong valuation metrics, including an attractive dividend yield and low P/E ratio. However, the bearish technical indicators and negative cash flow present risks that need to be considered. Despite these challenges, the company’s robust revenue growth and improved profitability provide a solid foundation for future performance.

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. is a prominent financial institution based in São Paulo, Brazil. It operates in the banking industry, offering a range of financial services including retail banking, corporate banking, and investment banking, with a strong market presence in Latin America.

Average Trading Volume: 30,797,262

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $65.86B

