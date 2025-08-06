Itaú Unibanco Files Form 6-K for August 2025

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

On August 5, 2025, Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. submitted a Form 6-K report to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The report, signed by Investor Relations Officer Gustavo Lopes Rodrigues, is part of the company’s regulatory compliance under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This submission indicates Itaú Unibanco’s ongoing commitment to transparency and adherence to international financial reporting standards, which is crucial for maintaining investor confidence and its strong market position.

The most recent analyst rating on (ITUB) stock is a Buy with a $7.27 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Itau Unibanco stock, see the ITUB Stock Forecast page.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, ITUB is a Neutral.

The overall stock score for ITUB is driven by its strong valuation metrics, including an attractive dividend yield and low P/E ratio. However, the bearish technical indicators and negative cash flow present risks that need to be considered. Despite these challenges, the company’s robust revenue growth and improved profitability provide a solid foundation for future performance.

More about Itau Unibanco

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. is a prominent financial institution based in São Paulo, Brazil. It operates primarily in the banking industry, offering a wide range of financial services including retail banking, corporate banking, and investment banking. The company is a key player in the Latin American financial market.

Average Trading Volume: 30,797,262

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $65.86B

