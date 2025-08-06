Itaú Unibanco Files Form 6-K for August 2025

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

An announcement from Itau Unibanco ( (ITUB) ) is now available.

On August 5, 2025, Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. submitted a Form 6-K report to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. This filing, signed by Investor Relations Officer Gustavo Lopes Rodrigues, reflects the company’s ongoing compliance with international financial reporting standards, which is crucial for maintaining transparency and investor confidence.

The most recent analyst rating on (ITUB) stock is a Buy with a $7.27 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Itau Unibanco stock, see the ITUB Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on ITUB Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, ITUB is a Neutral.

The overall stock score for ITUB is driven by its strong valuation metrics, including an attractive dividend yield and low P/E ratio. However, the bearish technical indicators and negative cash flow present risks that need to be considered. Despite these challenges, the company’s robust revenue growth and improved profitability provide a solid foundation for future performance.

To see Spark’s full report on ITUB stock, click here.

More about Itau Unibanco

Itaú Unibanco is a leading financial institution in Brazil, providing a wide range of banking services including personal and corporate banking, investment banking, and asset management. The company is focused on serving both domestic and international markets, leveraging its strong presence in Latin America.

Average Trading Volume: 30,219,341

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $64.17B

See more data about ITUB stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue