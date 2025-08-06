Itaú Unibanco Announces 2025 Financial Projections

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Itau Unibanco ( (ITUB) ) has provided an announcement.

On August 5, 2025, Itaú Unibanco announced its financial projections for the year 2025. This announcement is a significant step for the company as it outlines its strategic plans and financial expectations, potentially impacting its market positioning and providing insights for investors and stakeholders.

The most recent analyst rating on (ITUB) stock is a Buy with a $7.27 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Itau Unibanco stock, see the ITUB Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on ITUB Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, ITUB is a Neutral.

The overall stock score for ITUB is driven by its strong valuation metrics, including an attractive dividend yield and low P/E ratio. However, the bearish technical indicators and negative cash flow present risks that need to be considered. Despite these challenges, the company’s robust revenue growth and improved profitability provide a solid foundation for future performance.

To see Spark’s full report on ITUB stock, click here.

More about Itau Unibanco

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. is a leading financial institution based in São Paulo, Brazil, operating primarily in the banking industry. It offers a wide range of financial services including retail banking, corporate banking, and investment services, focusing on both domestic and international markets.

Average Trading Volume: 30,797,262

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $65.86B

For a thorough assessment of ITUB stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue