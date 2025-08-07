Italian Exhibition Group Reports Strong Growth and Strategic Acquisitions in H1 2025

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Italian Exhibition Group SpA ( (IT:IEG) ) just unveiled an update.

Italian Exhibition Group reported strong financial growth in the first half of 2025, with revenues reaching €149.3 million, a 13.2% increase from the previous year. The company completed four strategic acquisitions to expand its product portfolio and enhance its service offerings. These developments, alongside significant congress activities and international events, underscore IEG’s strategic direction and its commitment to creating value for stakeholders.

The most recent analyst rating on (IT:IEG) stock is a Hold with a EUR6.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Italian Exhibition Group SpA stock, see the IT:IEG Stock Forecast page.

More about Italian Exhibition Group SpA

Italian Exhibition Group S.p.A. (IEG) is a prominent company in Italy, specializing in organizing international trade fairs. It is listed on Euronext Milan and is known for its flagship events such as VicenzaOro, Sigep, and RiminiWellness. The company is expanding its geographical reach with events in Saudi Arabia and Brazil, and it continues to grow through strategic acquisitions in high-potential segments.

Average Trading Volume: 7,778

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: €256.8M

Learn more about IEG stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue