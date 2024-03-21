Itafos Inc. Achieves Solid 2023 Financial Results

Itafos Inc (TSE:IFOS) has released an update.

Itafos Inc. has announced a strong financial performance for Q4 and the fiscal year of 2023, with revenues reaching $465.5 million and an adjusted EBITDA of $131.8 million. The company also reported a solid safety and operational record and is making steady progress on its H1/NDR capital project, which is on track and budgeted to begin mining by Q4 2025. Despite an impairment at Arraias and a net loss in Q4, the overall FY 2023 results showed a net income and a positive free cash flow, alongside an optimistic outlook for continued demand and tighter US supply contributing to stronger pricing conditions.

