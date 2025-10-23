ITAB Appoints Andreas Helmersson as New CFO

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from ITAB Shop Concept AB ( (SE:ITAB) ) is now available.

ITAB Shop Concept AB has announced the appointment of Andreas Helmersson as the new Chief Financial Officer, effective no later than November 1, 2025. Helmersson, who has been with ITAB since December 2020 and has served as Acting CFO since June 2025, succeeds Ulrika Bergmo Sköld, who has been on sick leave. His appointment is expected to bring continuity and strategic insight to ITAB’s financial governance, having been instrumental in the company’s recent financial developments.

ITAB Shop Concept AB is a company that specializes in transforming brand experiences into physical retail realities. They offer a comprehensive range of services including consultative design, custom-made interiors, self-service solutions, smart gates, traditional checkouts, professional lighting systems, and interactive digital solutions for physical stores. The company has annual sales of approximately SEK 13 billion and employs around 5,400 people, with its shares listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

