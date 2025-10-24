Ishihara Chemical Expands with New Subsidiary in China

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from Ishihara Chemical Company,Ltd. ( (JP:4462) ) is now available.

Ishihara Chemical Co., Ltd. has established a wholly-owned subsidiary in Shanghai, China, named Ishihara Chemical (Shanghai) Technology Co., Ltd. This move aims to enhance the company’s supply chain stability and adaptability to local demands in China. The new subsidiary will focus on manufacturing and selling electronic-related chemical products. Although the financial impact on the company’s results for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026, is expected to be minimal, this strategic expansion could strengthen Ishihara Chemical’s market position in the region.

Ishihara Chemical Co., Ltd. operates in the chemical industry, focusing on the manufacture and sale of electronic-related chemical products. The company is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange Prime Market and is known for its commitment to providing stable product supply systems and responding flexibly to local market needs.

