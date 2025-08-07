ISB Corporation Revises FY2025 Financial and Dividend Forecasts Upwards

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

ISB CORP (Japan) ( (JP:9702) ) just unveiled an announcement.

ISB Corporation announced a positive variance between its FY2025 first six-month financial forecasts and actual results, with net sales and profits exceeding expectations due to increased orders from existing customers. Consequently, the company has revised its full-year financial forecast upwards and increased its year-end dividend forecast, reflecting its strategy to return profits to shareholders while maintaining financial stability and investment capacity.

More about ISB CORP (Japan)

ISB Corporation is a Japanese company operating in the technology sector, primarily focused on providing IT services and solutions. The company is listed on the TSE Prime Market and is known for its commitment to innovation and growth within the industry.

Average Trading Volume: 18,471

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen16.87B

