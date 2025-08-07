ISB Corporation Reports Mixed Financial Results for H1 2025

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

ISB CORP (Japan) ( (JP:9702) ) has provided an announcement.

ISB Corporation reported its consolidated financial results for the first half of 2025, showing a 10.6% increase in net sales compared to the previous year. However, the company experienced declines in operating profit, ordinary profit, and profit attributable to owners, with the latter dropping by 30.2%. The financial outlook for the full fiscal year anticipates further challenges, with expected decreases in profits despite a forecasted increase in net sales. This performance may impact the company’s market positioning and stakeholder confidence.

More about ISB CORP (Japan)

ISB Corporation is a Japanese company listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, operating in the technology sector. It focuses on providing IT solutions and services, catering to a variety of market needs.

Average Trading Volume: 18,471

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen16.87B

See more insights into 9702 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue