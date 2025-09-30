IRSA Expands Share Base with Warrant Exercise in September 2025

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Irsa Inversiones Y Representaciones SA ( (IRS) ) has issued an update.

Between September 17 and 25, 2025, IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones S.A. experienced a significant exercise of warrants by holders, resulting in the issuance of 10,536,907 ordinary shares and raising USD 3,073,616 for the company. This move increased the total number of shares from 762,520,793 to 773,057,700, while reducing the outstanding warrants from 60,964,074 to 53,853,144, potentially strengthening the company’s financial position and market presence.

The most recent analyst rating on (IRS) stock is a Hold with a $17.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Irsa Inversiones Y Representaciones SA stock, see the IRS Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on IRS Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, IRS is a Neutral.

The stock’s overall score reflects strong technical indicators and positive earnings call insights, with attractive valuation metrics supporting potential growth. However, financial performance concerns due to negative profitability margins remain a risk.

More about Irsa Inversiones Y Representaciones SA

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones S.A. is a company based in Argentina, operating in the investment and real estate sector. It is involved in various investment activities and has a significant presence in the Argentine market.

Average Trading Volume: 236,003

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $1.02B

