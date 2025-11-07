IRSA Announces Barter Agreement for ‘Ramblas del Plata’ Project

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Irsa Inversiones Y Representaciones SA ( (IRS) ) just unveiled an update.

On November 7, 2025, IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones S.A. announced the signing of a barter agreement for a new lot in the ‘Ramblas del Plata’ project, covering 2,325 sqm with a saleable area of 5,020 sqm. The transaction, valued at USD 4.215 million, will be compensated through an upfront cash payment and future saleable sqm. This development signifies IRSA’s continued commitment to expanding its real estate portfolio and enhancing its market presence through strategic projects.

The most recent analyst rating on (IRS) stock is a Hold with a $17.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Irsa Inversiones Y Representaciones SA stock, see the IRS Stock Forecast page.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, IRS is a Neutral.

The stock’s overall score reflects strong technical indicators and positive earnings call insights, with attractive valuation metrics supporting potential growth. However, financial performance concerns due to negative profitability margins remain a risk.

More about Irsa Inversiones Y Representaciones SA

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones S.A. is a prominent company based in Argentina, primarily engaged in real estate development and investment. The company focuses on large-scale projects, including commercial and residential properties, and operates within the Argentine market.

Average Trading Volume: 306,393

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: $1.04B

