IRIS Metals Unveils High-Grade Lithium and Critical Minerals at Tin Mountain

Iris Metals Limited ( (AU:IR1) ) has shared an update.

IRIS Metals Limited announced significant findings from its Phase II drilling at the Tin Mountain Project, revealing high-grade lithium and a suite of critical minerals, including rubidium, beryllium, caesium, and tantalum. The results underscore the project’s strategic importance to U.S. supply chains, with no current domestic rubidium production. IRIS aims to establish a JORC-compliant Mineral Resource Estimate by Q1 2026, positioning itself as a leader in the U.S. critical minerals sector and advancing its hub-and-spoke model to meet growing demand.

More about Iris Metals Limited

IRIS Metals Limited operates in the critical minerals industry, focusing on the exploration and development of high-grade lithium and other critical minerals such as beryllium, caesium, rubidium, and tantalum. The company is strategically positioned to enhance U.S. supply chains by developing a multi-commodity critical mineral hub in South Dakota’s Black Hills.

Average Trading Volume: 817,377

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$63.61M

