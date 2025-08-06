Iren S.p.A. Appoints New Leadership for Key Subsidiaries

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Iren S.p.A. ( (IT:IRE) ) has issued an announcement.

Iren S.p.A. has announced the appointment of new members to the Boards of Directors and Boards of Statutory Auditors for its key subsidiaries, IREN Ambiente S.p.A., IREN Energia S.p.A., IRETI S.p.A., and IREN Mercato S.p.A., for the 2025-2027 term. This strategic move is expected to strengthen the governance of these subsidiaries, potentially enhancing operational efficiency and reinforcing Iren’s position in the utilities sector.

The most recent analyst rating on (IT:IRE) stock is a Buy with a EUR2.30 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Iren S.p.A. stock, see the IT:IRE Stock Forecast page.

More about Iren S.p.A.

Iren S.p.A. operates in the utilities sector, focusing on energy, environment, and integrated water services. It is a leading company in Italy, providing essential services such as electricity, gas, and water supply, as well as waste management and environmental services.

Average Trading Volume: 1,563,771

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: €3.3B

For an in-depth examination of IRE stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

