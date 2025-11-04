Iradimed Corp Reports Record Q3 2025 Results

Iradimed Corp ( (IRMD) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Iradimed Corp presented to its investors.

Iradimed Corporation is a leading developer of MRI-compatible medical devices, specializing in non-magnetic intravenous infusion pump systems and patient vital signs monitoring systems designed for use during MRI procedures. The company operates in the medical technology sector and is known for its innovative solutions that enhance safety and efficiency in MRI environments.

In its latest earnings report, Iradimed Corporation announced record revenue of $21.2 million for the third quarter of 2025, marking a 16% increase compared to the same period in 2024. The company also reported a record GAAP diluted EPS of $0.43 and non-GAAP diluted EPS of $0.47, reflecting increases of 8% and 9%, respectively. Additionally, Iradimed raised its full-year guidance and declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.17 per share.

Key financial highlights include a strong gross margin of 78% and a significant increase in both GAAP and non-GAAP net income. The company also completed the construction of a new facility in Orlando, which is now fully operational, allowing Iradimed to meet rising demand. The company is set to begin limited commercial shipments of its next-generation MRI-compatible IV infusion pump in December, with a full rollout expected in early 2026.

Looking ahead, Iradimed expects continued growth with projected fourth-quarter revenue between $21.4 million and $22.4 million, and full-year revenue guidance increased to a range of $82.5 million to $83.5 million. The company remains focused on operational excellence and innovation, aiming to deliver consistent shareholder returns.

Iradimed’s management is optimistic about the future, with plans to capitalize on its new facility and upcoming product launches to drive further growth. The company is committed to maintaining its leadership position in the MRI-compatible medical device market and delivering value to its shareholders.

