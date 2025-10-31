IR Japan Holdings Reports Positive Half-Year Financial Results

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

IR Japan Holdings Ltd. ( (JP:6035) ) just unveiled an announcement.

IR Japan Holdings Ltd. reported a positive financial performance for the six months ending September 30, 2025, with a 5.5% increase in net sales and a significant rise in profits compared to the previous year. The company has not provided a forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026, citing difficulties in making reasonable calculations at this time, but it plans to disclose the forecast once it becomes feasible.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:6035) stock is a Buy with a Yen965.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on IR Japan Holdings Ltd. stock, see the JP:6035 Stock Forecast page.

More about IR Japan Holdings Ltd.

IR Japan Holdings Ltd. operates in the financial services industry, focusing on investor relations and shareholder services. The company provides strategic consulting and support services to enhance corporate value and facilitate communication between companies and their stakeholders.

Average Trading Volume: 93,749

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: Yen14.57B

