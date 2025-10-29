IQVIA Holdings Reports Strong Q3 2025 Results

IQVIA Holdings ( (IQV) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information IQVIA Holdings presented to its investors.

IQVIA Holdings Inc. is a global leader in providing clinical research services, commercial insights, and healthcare intelligence to the life sciences and healthcare industries, leveraging advanced analytics and AI technologies. In its third-quarter 2025 earnings report, IQVIA announced a revenue increase of 5.2% year-over-year, reaching $4.1 billion, with a GAAP net income of $331 million and an adjusted EBITDA of $949 million. The company also reported a significant free cash flow increase of 35% year-over-year, amounting to $772 million. Key financial highlights include a robust performance in its Research & Development Solutions segment, with quarterly bookings of $2.6 billion and a contracted backlog of $32.4 billion, indicating strong future revenue potential. Additionally, the Technology & Analytics Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions segments also showed solid growth. Looking forward, IQVIA remains confident in sustaining its growth trajectory, supported by strong demand indicators and a strategic focus on leveraging its comprehensive portfolio of solutions.

