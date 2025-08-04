IQE plc Amends Total Voting Rights Announcement

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

The latest announcement is out from IQE plc ( (GB:IQE) ).

IQE plc has amended its ‘Total Voting Rights’ announcement, initially released on 1 August 2025. As of 31 July 2025, the company’s issued share capital consists of 976,688,331 ordinary shares, with 4,115 held in treasury, resulting in 976,684,216 shares with voting rights. Shareholders should use this figure for calculations related to the Financial Conduct Authority’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Spark’s Take on GB:IQE Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:IQE is a Neutral.

IQE plc faces significant financial challenges, with stagnant revenue growth and weak profitability, which are major concerns. Although the earnings call presented some positive developments, such as improvements in adjusted EBITDA and strategic growth initiatives, these are overshadowed by ongoing financial and operational risks. The technical indicators also suggest a bearish trend, and the valuation metrics highlight potential investment risks. Recent corporate events provide some positive sentiment, but they are insufficient to offset the broader financial and market challenges.

More about IQE plc

IQE plc is a leading global supplier of advanced compound semiconductor wafers and materials solutions, serving a diverse range of applications such as smart connected devices, communications infrastructure, automotive and industrial sectors, as well as aerospace and security. The company is a scaled global epitaxy wafer manufacturer, uniquely positioned in a market with high barriers to entry. IQE is headquartered in Cardiff, UK, with manufacturing locations in the UK, US, and Taiwan, and is listed on the AIM Stock Exchange in London.

Average Trading Volume: 2,927,471

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: £93.84M

