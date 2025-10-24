IPB Petroleum Limited Announces 2025 Annual General Meeting

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

IPB Petroleum Ltd. ( (AU:IPB) ) has provided an announcement.

IPB Petroleum Limited has announced its 2025 Annual General Meeting (AGM) scheduled for November 26, 2025, at its head office in West Perth. The meeting will cover an overview of the company’s operations and performance for the year ending June 30, 2025, and provide updates on important matters for shareholders and stakeholders. Shareholders are encouraged to submit proxy votes in advance, and further updates will be available on the company’s website and through the ASX if necessary.

More about IPB Petroleum Ltd.

IPB Petroleum Limited is a company operating in the petroleum industry, focusing on exploration and development of oil and gas resources. The company is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange under the code ‘IPB’ and is headquartered in West Perth, Western Australia.

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: A$5.65M

