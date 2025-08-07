Iovance Biotherapeutics Advances Lifileucel Study for Endometrial Cancer

Iovance Biotherapeutics ((IOVA)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Study Overview: Iovance Biotherapeutics is conducting a Phase 2 study titled ‘A Study of Lifileucel (Tumor-infiltrating Lymphocytes) in Adults With Advanced Endometrial Cancer.’ The study aims to evaluate the efficacy and safety of the lifileucel regimen in patients with advanced endometrial cancer who have previously undergone treatment with platinum-based chemotherapy and PD-1/PD-L1 inhibitors. This research is significant as it explores a potential new treatment option for a challenging cancer type.

Intervention/Treatment: The intervention being tested is Lifileucel, a biological treatment involving tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes. This treatment involves resecting a tumor sample from each patient, expanding the lymphocyte population ex vivo, and then infusing it back into the patient following lymphodepleting chemotherapy.

Study Design: The study is interventional with a single-group assignment. There is no masking involved, and the primary purpose is treatment. This straightforward design allows for direct observation of the treatment’s effects on the participants.

Study Timeline: The study began on October 29, 2024, with the latest update submitted on August 5, 2025. These dates are crucial as they indicate the study’s progression and ongoing recruitment status, which is essential for tracking its development and potential results.

Market Implications: The ongoing study by Iovance Biotherapeutics could impact the company’s stock performance positively if the results demonstrate significant efficacy and safety. As the company explores innovative treatments for endometrial cancer, investor sentiment may improve, especially in comparison to competitors focusing on more traditional therapies.

The study is currently recruiting, and further details are available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

