Ioneer Limited Announces Director’s Interest Change

ioneer Limited ( (AU:INR) ) has issued an update.

Ioneer Limited announced a change in the director’s interest, specifically concerning James Derrick Calaway. The change involved the acquisition and disposal of performance rights and ordinary shares, with the vesting of employee performance rights into ordinary shares and the issuance of unlisted performance rights as part of a remuneration package. This adjustment reflects Ioneer’s ongoing efforts to align its leadership incentives with shareholder interests, potentially impacting the company’s governance and stakeholder confidence.

More about ioneer Limited

Ioneer Limited operates in the mining industry, focusing on the exploration and development of lithium and boron resources. The company is primarily engaged in advancing its Rhyolite Ridge Lithium-Boron Project, aiming to supply critical materials for the electric vehicle and renewable energy sectors.

Average Trading Volume: 10,522,154

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$440.3M

