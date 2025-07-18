Iomart Group to Announce Year-End Financial Results

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Iomart Group plc ( (GB:IOM) ) has issued an update.

Iomart Group plc has announced that it will release its financial results for the year ended 31 March 2025 on 24 July 2025. The announcement will be accompanied by an in-person analyst presentation hosted by the Executive Chair and Chief Financial Officer. This event is significant for stakeholders as it provides insights into the company’s financial health and strategic direction, potentially impacting its market positioning and stakeholder confidence.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:IOM) stock is a Hold with a £0.85 price target.

Spark’s Take on GB:IOM Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:IOM is a Neutral.

Iomart Group plc’s stock shows strong financial performance and attractive valuation, indicating potential for growth and income. However, the bearish technical indicators suggest caution in the short term, as the stock may face downward pressure. The recent strategic brand unification under ‘Atech’ is a positive step towards strengthening market presence.

More about Iomart Group plc

Iomart Group plc is a leading UK provider of secure cloud managed services, focusing on simplifying modern technology for businesses. The company offers solutions in cloud infrastructure, workplace management, and managed security services, with a strong emphasis on Microsoft credentials and partnerships with VMware Cloud.

Average Trading Volume: 231,085

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: £33.94M

