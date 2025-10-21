InZinc Mining Accelerates Sample Analysis at Indy Project

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

InZinc Mining ( (TSE:IZN) ) has provided an update.

InZinc Mining Ltd. has accelerated the analysis of samples from its Phase 2 drilling at the Indy project, located 300 meters north of the expanded B-9 Zone. The Phase 2 program aims to extend the strike length of the B-9 mineralized horizons, building on the success of Phase 1, which increased the strike length by 55% to 700 meters. The project, situated in central British Columbia, benefits from proximity to infrastructure and is part of a new mineral district with significant exploration potential. The results from the prioritized samples are expected in 4-5 weeks, which could further enhance the company’s exploration prospects and industry positioning.

InZinc Mining Ltd. is an active exploration company focused on its 100% owned Indy Sedex project in central British Columbia, Canada. The company is engaged in exploring near-surface zinc-lead-silver-gallium and barite mineralization in a new, unexplored mineral region similar to the Selwyn Basin. InZinc also holds interests in North American base and precious metals projects through its equity investment in American West Metals and a royalty interest in indium production at the West Desert project.

