INX Digital Set to Be Acquired by Republic on October 8, 2025

INX Digital Company Inc ( (TSE:INXD) ) has issued an announcement.

INX Digital Company Inc. has announced October 8, 2025, as the closing date for its acquisition by Republic, a global financial firm known for its investment platforms and digital advisory services. This acquisition involves Republic acquiring all outstanding shares of INX, with trading of the INX Token temporarily halted and a cash reserve fund distribution planned for token holders. This transaction marks a significant step in INX’s strategic positioning within the digital asset industry, potentially enhancing its market reach and operational capabilities.

INX Digital Company Inc. provides regulated trading platforms for digital securities and cryptocurrencies, combining traditional market expertise with fintech innovation. The company aims to redefine capital markets through blockchain technology and operates under regulatory oversight from bodies like the SEC and FINRA. INX’s mission is to empower communities with financial innovation, and it has raised significant capital through its initial public token offering.

