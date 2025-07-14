Inwido AB Reports Steady Growth in First Half of 2025

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Inwido AB ( (SE:INWI) ) has issued an announcement.

Inwido AB reported a 5% increase in net sales to SEK 4,338 million for the first half of 2025, with organic growth at 6%. The company’s operating EBITA rose to SEK 375 million, reflecting a margin increase to 8.6%. The second quarter saw a slight rise in net sales to SEK 2,339 million, with a 3% organic growth. Despite a 7% decrease in order intake adjusted for currency, the order backlog increased organically by 9%. These results indicate a stable financial performance, with improved earnings per share and a decrease in net debt, positioning Inwido positively in its market.

More about Inwido AB

Inwido AB is a company operating in the window and door industry, focusing on providing high-quality products for residential and commercial markets. It aims to enhance living environments through innovative and sustainable solutions.

YTD Price Performance: 14.56%

Average Trading Volume: 74,597

Current Market Cap: SEK12.01B

