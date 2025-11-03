Invex Therapeutics Reports Promising Alzheimer’s Research with Exenatide

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

An announcement from Invex Therapeutics Ltd. ( (AU:IXC) ) is now available.

Invex Therapeutics Ltd announced new findings from its collaboration with Tessara Therapeutics, showing that Exenatide significantly reduces neurofilament light chain expression, a marker of neuronal damage, in Alzheimer’s Disease models. This suggests Exenatide’s potential in mitigating early neurodegenerative processes and enhancing its therapeutic value in treating Alzheimer’s Disease, despite uncertainties regarding the continuation of the Tessara collaboration due to potential board changes.

More about Invex Therapeutics Ltd.

Invex Therapeutics Ltd is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of Exenatide for neurological conditions related to raised intracranial pressure.

Average Trading Volume: 65,477

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: A$8.64M

Find detailed analytics on IXC stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue