Invesco Ltd. Reports Strong Q3 2025 Performance

Invesco Ltd. ( (IVZ) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Invesco Ltd. presented to its investors.

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Invesco Ltd. is a global independent investment management firm that offers a wide range of active, passive, and alternative investment capabilities, managing $2.1 trillion in assets as of September 30, 2025. In its latest earnings report, Invesco announced a diluted EPS of $0.66 and an adjusted diluted EPS of $0.61 for the third quarter of 2025. The company reported net long-term inflows of $28.9 billion, primarily driven by ETFs, Index, and its operations in China and India, contributing to a 6.2% increase in ending assets under management (AUM) to $2.1 trillion. Operating revenues rose by 8.2% compared to the previous quarter, and the operating margin improved to 16.5%, with an adjusted operating margin of 34.2%. Invesco also repurchased 1.2 million common shares for $25 million and reduced its debt by $260 million during the quarter. Despite a non-cash impairment charge of $35.9 million related to the divestiture of intelliflo, the company maintained strong financial performance. Looking ahead, Invesco’s management remains focused on leveraging its global platform to drive growth and enhance shareholder value, while continuing to manage expenses and strengthen its balance sheet.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue