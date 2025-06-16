Invert Graphite Limited Announces Director Departure

Confident Investing Starts Here:

The latest update is out from Dominion Minerals Limited ( (AU:IVG) ).

Invert Graphite Limited has announced the cessation of Dr. David Brookes as a director, effective June 16, 2025. Dr. Brookes held significant interests in the company, including 1,371,250 fully paid ordinary shares and 500,000 unlisted share options. Additionally, through entities such as Tarandi 1996 Pty Ltd and the Dahlbrook Family Trust, he held 6,030,000 fully paid ordinary shares and 1,231,120 unlisted options. This change in directorship may impact the company’s strategic direction and stakeholder interests.

More about Dominion Minerals Limited

YTD Price Performance: -12.50%

Average Trading Volume: 3,630,551

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$9.59M

