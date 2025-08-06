Inventus Mining Reports Positive Drilling Results at Pardo Gold Project

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Inventus Mining ( (TSE:IVS) ) just unveiled an update.

Inventus Mining Corp. has reported promising initial results from its grade control drilling at the Trench 1 North Bulk Sample Site, part of its Pardo Gold Project. The drilling identified 10,000 tonnes with an average grade of 4.18 gpt gold and a thickness of 1.48 metres. Additionally, the company has completed drilling for two other bulk sample sites, identifying an extra 20,000 tonnes for sampling. The extraction and delivery of the 007 North bulk sample have been completed, and the processing is expected in August. These developments are advancing Inventus’s understanding of the Pardo project’s economics and setting the stage for a future resource estimate, indicating strong momentum for the company and its stakeholders.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:IVS is a Neutral.

Inventus Mining’s overall stock score is primarily weighed down by severe financial weaknesses, including negative cash flows, high debt levels, and no revenue generation. The technical analysis provides some hope of a rebound, and recent corporate events suggest potential future improvements. However, significant risks remain due to poor current financial and valuation metrics.

More about Inventus Mining

Inventus Mining Corp. operates in the mining industry, focusing on gold exploration and extraction. The company is engaged in developing its 100%-owned Pardo Gold Project, located northeast of Sudbury, Ontario, with a market focus on high-grade, near-surface gold mineralization.

Average Trading Volume: 177,755

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$50.2M

