Intrepid Metals Secures $6.7 Million in Private Placement

Voleo Trading Systems Inc ( (TSE:INTR) ) has provided an update.

Intrepid Metals Corp. announced the successful closing of a $6.7 million private placement, which will fund exploration, working capital, and strategic partnerships. The offering involved the issuance of units comprising common shares and warrants, with participation from company officers, highlighting confidence in Intrepid’s growth potential.

More about Voleo Trading Systems Inc

Intrepid Metals Corp. is a Canadian company focused on exploring high-grade essential metals such as copper, silver, and zinc in southeastern Arizona, USA. The company has several drill-ready projects, including the Corral Copper Project, Tombstone South Project, and Mesa Well Project, and is traded on the TSX Venture Exchange and the OTCQB Venture Market.

Average Trading Volume: 181,285

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: C$22.26M

