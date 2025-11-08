International Seaways Reports Robust Earnings and Strategic Growth

International Seaways ((INSW)) has held its Q3 earnings call. Read on for the main highlights of the call.

International Seaways’ latest earnings call reveals a robust financial performance, underscored by significant net income, dividends, and a strong liquidity position. The company is actively pursuing its fleet renewal strategy and is benefiting from favorable market conditions. Despite some uncertainties in the oil markets and a lack of new charters, the overall sentiment remains positive, with highlights significantly outweighing any concerns.

Strong Financial Performance

International Seaways reported a net income of $71 million, or $1.42 per diluted share, for the third quarter. When excluding gains from vessel sales, the adjusted net income stood at $57 million, or $1.15 per diluted share, with an adjusted EBITDA of $108 million. These figures underscore the company’s strong financial footing.

Dividend and Share Repurchase Program

The company announced a combined dividend of $0.86 per share to be paid in December, maintaining a payout ratio of at least 75% for the fifth consecutive quarter. Additionally, International Seaways extended its $50 million share repurchase program through the end of 2026, reflecting confidence in its financial strategy.

Fleet Renewal and Expansion

International Seaways continues its fleet renewal strategy, having taken delivery of two LR1 vessels and sold five older vessels for $67 million. The company also announced plans to purchase a 2020-built VLCC, highlighting its commitment to modernizing its fleet.

Strong Liquidity and Balance Sheet

The company ended the third quarter with total liquidity of $985 million, including $413 million in cash and $572 million in undrawn revolver capacity. With net debt under $400 million and a net loan-to-value ratio of 13%, International Seaways maintains a strong balance sheet.

Positive Market Conditions

Healthy oil demand growth and positive tanker demand drivers are supporting a constructive outlook for seaborne transportation. The company anticipates a continued up cycle and favorable market conditions for tankers.

Strong Spot TCE Rates

The company reported a blended average spot TCE of about $40,400 per day fleet-wide for the fourth quarter, indicating significant potential for free cash flow generation.

Limited Fresh Charters

While International Seaways did not execute any fresh charters this quarter, it maintained over $230 million in future contracted revenue, ensuring a steady income stream.

Uncertainty in Oil Markets

Geopolitical tensions and disagreements between the IEA and OPEC on production levels are creating uncertainties in the oil markets. However, the company remains vigilant in managing these challenges.

Forward-Looking Guidance

International Seaways provided significant guidance during the earnings call, emphasizing its strategic initiatives and financial metrics. The company plans to continue its fleet renewal and capital allocation strategies while maintaining a strong balance sheet. It is also exploring market opportunities and managing geopolitical impacts, with a focus on sustaining its financial health and growth.

In conclusion, International Seaways’ earnings call paints a positive picture of the company’s current performance and future prospects. With strong financial results, strategic fleet renewal, and favorable market conditions, the company is well-positioned for continued success, despite some uncertainties in the oil markets.

