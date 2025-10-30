International Personal Finance plc Announces Successful SEK 1 Billion Bond Issuance

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

International Personal Finance ( (GB:IPF) ) has issued an announcement.

International Personal Finance plc has successfully priced SEK 1 billion in senior unsecured floating rate notes due 2028, marking its largest bond issuance in the Nordic capital market. The notes, which will trade on the Frankfurt Open Market, were well oversubscribed, reflecting strong investor confidence in the company’s business and its Next Gen strategy. The funds raised will support IPF’s continued growth and efforts to enhance financial inclusion for consumers underserved by mainstream lenders.

More about International Personal Finance

International Personal Finance plc is a global consumer finance company that provides simple, personal, and affordable credit to individuals who are excluded from mainstream financial services. The company focuses on advancing financial inclusion for underserved consumers.

Average Trading Volume: 1,205,218

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £453.5M

