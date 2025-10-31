International Graphite Expands Global Footprint with Strategic Ventures

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

International Graphite Limited ( (AU:IG6) ) has provided an announcement.

International Graphite Limited has announced a series of strategic developments, including a joint venture with Arctic Graphite AS to establish an expandable graphite facility in Germany, and securing funding commitments from Graphite Investment Partners LLC. The company is also advancing its Collie micronising facility in Western Australia and exploring potential expansion into the US market. These initiatives align with the Australia–US Critical Minerals Framework, highlighting the urgency for alternative graphite sources due to geopolitical risks and supply disruptions in Africa. The company’s strategy is to deliver two processing plants by 2027, with a focus on using proven technologies and partnering with industry leaders.

International Graphite Limited operates in the graphite industry, focusing on the mining, processing, and supply of graphite products. The company targets industrial, defense, and energy storage sectors, aiming to establish a fully integrated mine-to-market graphite business.

