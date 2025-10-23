International Entertainment Corporation Announces AGM and Key Resolutions

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

International Entertainment Corporation ( (HK:1009) ) has provided an update.

International Entertainment Corporation has announced its upcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM) scheduled for December 1, 2025, in Hong Kong. Key resolutions to be discussed include the re-election of directors, re-appointment of auditors, and authorization for the board to manage share allotments and related financial instruments. These decisions are crucial for the company’s governance and operational strategies, potentially impacting its market positioning and stakeholder interests.

More about International Entertainment Corporation

International Entertainment Corporation is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, operating within the entertainment industry. The company is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and focuses on providing entertainment services and products.

