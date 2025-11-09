Interfor’s Earnings Call: Strategic Moves Amid Challenges

Interfor (OTC) ((TSE:IFP)) has held its Q3 earnings call. Read on for the main highlights of the call.

Interfor’s recent earnings call painted a complex picture of strategic financial management overshadowed by significant challenges. While the company demonstrated strong cost discipline and financial flexibility, it faced substantial hurdles such as increased U.S. duties, weak lumber prices, and production curtailments, all contributing to an EBITDA loss.

Equity Raise and Financial Flexibility

Interfor successfully completed a bought deal equity offering, generating $144 million in gross proceeds. This move has significantly increased the company’s financial flexibility, with financial leverage now at 35.2% and available liquidity of $386 million. This strategic financial maneuver positions Interfor to better navigate the current market challenges.

Cost Discipline and Top Quartile EBITDA Margins

Despite the tough market conditions, Interfor maintained top quartile EBITDA margins by focusing on cost discipline. The company optimized its portfolio to support operations that yield industry-leading margins, showcasing its commitment to financial prudence and operational efficiency.

Significant Lumber Price Weakness

Interfor faced a notable decline in lumber prices, particularly in Southern Yellow Pine, with a benchmark composite average price falling nearly 20% quarter-over-quarter. This price weakness has been a significant factor in the company’s financial performance this quarter.

Increased U.S. Duties on Canadian Lumber

The U.S. government’s decision to increase the combined rate of antidumping and countervailing duties on Canadian lumber shipments from 14.4% to over 35% has impacted about 25% of Interfor’s total lumber shipments. This increase has added to the financial strain on the company.

Adjusted EBITDA Loss

Interfor reported an adjusted EBITDA loss of $36 million, excluding non-cash duty-related adjustments, with a total revenue drop of 12% quarter-over-quarter. This loss underscores the financial challenges the company is currently facing.

Production Curtailments and Revenue Decline

In response to the challenging market conditions, Interfor announced a reduction of approximately 250 million board feet of lumber for Q4, representing about 26% compared to Q2 volumes. This decision contributed to a 12% revenue drop, highlighting the company’s proactive approach to aligning production with market realities.

Forward-Looking Guidance

Looking ahead, Interfor provided guidance amidst a challenging market environment. The company anticipates improvements in economic indicators starting in 2026, with continued upward trends in 2027. Despite the current hurdles, Interfor remains committed to aligning production with market realities in a disciplined and proactive way, supported by its strengthened balance sheet.

In summary, Interfor’s earnings call revealed a company navigating through a challenging landscape with strategic financial management and cost discipline. While facing significant obstacles such as increased U.S. duties and lumber price weakness, Interfor’s proactive measures and financial flexibility position it for potential future improvements.

