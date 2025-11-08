Interfor Corporation Reports Q3 2025 Financial Results

Interfor (OTC) ( (IFSPF) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Interfor (OTC) presented to its investors.

Interfor Corporation is a growth-oriented forest products company with operations in Canada and the United States, focusing on lumber production and offering a diverse line of products globally.

In its latest earnings report, Interfor Corporation announced a net loss of $215.8 million for the third quarter of 2025, with an adjusted EBITDA loss of $183.8 million. The company attributed these losses primarily to non-cash duty expenses and ongoing weak lumber market conditions.

Key financial highlights include a significant impact from non-cash duty items, resulting in a net duties expense of $147.4 million. Lumber production was curtailed due to weak market conditions, with a 23 million board feet reduction compared to the previous quarter. The company also reported a stable financial position with net debt at $893.3 million and completed a bought deal equity offering to enhance liquidity.

Interfor’s strategic moves included the monetization of Coastal B.C. operations and continued capital investments, particularly in the Thomaston, GA sawmill. Despite the challenging market conditions, Interfor maintains a diversified portfolio to mitigate risks and maximize returns.

Looking forward, Interfor anticipates continued volatility in North American lumber markets due to economic uncertainties and trade tariffs. However, the company is well-positioned to navigate these challenges with its diversified operations and strategic flexibility to adjust production and capital expenditures as needed.

