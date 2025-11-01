Interface Inc. Reports Strong Earnings Amid Challenges

Interface Inc ((TILE)) has held its Q3 earnings call. Read on for the main highlights of the call.

Interface Inc. recently held its earnings call, revealing a generally positive sentiment with strong financial performance and growth in key segments. The company demonstrated significant profitability improvements and received industry recognition, although it acknowledged challenges such as a decline in the education segment and the impact of tariffs amid a challenging macroeconomic environment.

Currency-Neutral Net Sales Growth

Interface reported a 4% growth in currency-neutral net sales, attributed to a balanced mix of price and volume. This growth was accompanied by significant profitability gains, showcasing the company’s effective financial strategies.

Healthcare Segment Growth

The global healthcare segment saw a remarkable 29% increase in billings, with double-digit gains across the Americas and EAAA regions. This growth was driven by an expanded product portfolio and the implementation of the One Interface sales strategy.

Nora Rubber Growth

Nora Rubber experienced a 20% growth in the third quarter and a 19% increase year-to-date. This success was largely due to a unified selling team approach, highlighting the effectiveness of Interface’s sales strategies.

Adjusted Operating Income Increase

Interface’s adjusted operating income rose by 24.5% year-over-year, reflecting the company’s strong financial performance and operational efficiency.

Adjusted EPS Growth

The company reported a 27% increase in adjusted earnings per share, reaching $0.61 compared to $0.48 in the third quarter of 2024, indicating robust financial health.

Strong Liquidity and Balance Sheet

Interface ended the quarter with $482 million in liquidity and a net leverage ratio of 0.6x, providing the company with the flexibility needed for future investments and growth opportunities.

Recognition and Awards

Interface received multiple accolades, including top rankings in the Floor Focus Top 250 Design Survey and the Manufacturer of the Year award in Ed’s Net Zero Awards, underscoring its industry leadership.

Education Segment Decline

The education segment saw a slight decline of 2.5% in billings during the third quarter, attributed to timing issues, although the year-to-date performance remained strong.

Tariff Impact on Gross Profit

Tariffs impacted the adjusted gross profit percentage by 30 basis points in the third quarter, with an anticipated 50 basis point impact in the fourth quarter, posing a challenge to profitability.

Challenging Macroeconomic Environment

The company noted challenges in the macroeconomic environment, particularly in Europe, which could affect future performance, highlighting the need for strategic adaptability.

Forward-Looking Guidance

Interface raised its full-year guidance, projecting net sales between $1.375 billion and $1.390 billion, with an adjusted gross profit margin of 38.5%. The company plans to continue investing in automation and innovation, particularly in the Nora product line, with capital expenditures expected to reach $45 million. Strong performance in the healthcare segment and corporate office billings are expected to contribute to sustained growth and shareholder value creation.

In summary, Interface Inc.’s earnings call highlighted a strong financial performance with growth in key segments, despite facing challenges like tariff impacts and a tough macroeconomic environment. The company remains optimistic about its future, with strategic investments and a positive outlook for sustained growth.

