InterDigital’s Earnings Call: Strong Growth Amid Challenges

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
AI Analyst Top Stocks
New
Top Insiders StocksMarket MoversTipRanks 50 IndexAI StocksLargest Companies by Market Cap
ETFs
Top ETFs by UpsideTop ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Commodities
Gold
Options
Unusual Options Activity
Popular
Currency
EUR/USD
Research Tools
Trending StocksCompare StocksCompare ETFsTrump Dashboard
New
Daily Feeds
Daily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarStock SplitsStock BuybacksMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
Economic Indicators
Inflation RateUnemployment Rate
Class Actions
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Penny Stock ScreenerTechnical Analysis Screener
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Trending News
More News >
Education
Personal FinanceHow To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsAdvertise with UsTop Online BrokersBecome an AffiliateTipRanks News Wire
Follow Us
TOOLS
Portfolio
Watchlist
Top Insiders Stocks
Popular
Top Stocks
Popular
Market Movers
Compare stocks
Compare ETFs
Notification Center
News
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Penny Stock Screener
Technical Analysis Screener
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
AI Analyst Top Stocks
New
Top Insiders Stocks
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insiders Trades
Dividend Stocks
ETF Center
Top Gainers/losers/active ETFs
Trump Dashboard
New
Dividend Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dollar Cost Averaging
Compound Interest Calculator
Mortgage Calculator
Auto Loan Calculator
Student Loan Calculator
401k Retirement Calculator
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Stock Splits
Stock Buybacks
Market Holidays
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Most Active
Premarket
After-hours
Personal Finance Center
Mortgages
Loans
Investing & Retirement
Spending & Savings
Real Estate
Top Online Brokers
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
How To Use TipRanks
TipRanks Labs
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
TipRanks News Wire
Follow Us
STOCKS
SPY
QQQ
AAPL
NVDA
TSLA
AMZN
BABA
Advertisement
Advertisement

InterDigital’s Earnings Call: Strong Growth Amid Challenges

InterDigital’s Earnings Call: Strong Growth Amid Challenges

Interdigital ((IDCC)) has held its Q3 earnings call. Read on for the main highlights of the call.

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

  • Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

InterDigital’s recent earnings call conveyed a predominantly positive sentiment, underscored by robust financial performance and substantial growth in revenue and annualized recurring revenue (ARR). The company achieved significant milestones through successful arbitration and the signing of new licensing agreements. However, challenges persist, particularly with ongoing litigation involving Disney and Tencent. Despite these hurdles, the overall outlook remains optimistic due to the company’s notable achievements and growth trajectory.

Annualized Recurring Revenue (ARR) Growth

InterDigital reported a remarkable 49% year-over-year increase in ARR, reaching an all-time high of $588 million. This growth was primarily driven by new agreements within the smartphone program, including partnerships with OPPO, Vivo, Lenovo, and Honor, which have significantly bolstered the company’s recurring revenue streams.

Successful Samsung Arbitration

The completion of the Samsung smartphone arbitration, valued at over $1 billion over eight years, was a pivotal moment for InterDigital. This arbitration has contributed significantly to the company’s revenue growth, showcasing the effectiveness of its strategic initiatives in securing long-term financial gains.

Revenue and Profit Growth

InterDigital’s financial performance in the third quarter was impressive, with a 28% year-over-year increase in revenue to $165 million. The company’s adjusted EBITDA and non-GAAP EPS also saw substantial growth, rising by 62% and 56% respectively, reflecting the company’s strong operational efficiency and profitability.

New Licensing Agreements

The company expanded its licensing base by signing new agreements with Honor, Sharp, Seiko, and an EV charging company. These agreements not only diversify InterDigital’s revenue streams but also strengthen its position in the market by broadening its technological reach.

AI Start-up Acquisition

In a strategic move to enhance its research capabilities, InterDigital acquired AI start-up Deep Render. This acquisition is expected to bolster the company’s AI-native video research and strengthen its video compression technology, positioning InterDigital at the forefront of innovation in this space.

Industry Recognition

InterDigital’s business success and growth have not gone unnoticed, with the company receiving accolades from prestigious publications such as Newsweek, Fortune, and Time Magazine. This recognition underscores the company’s industry leadership and its commitment to excellence.

Litigation with Disney

The company is currently engaged in ongoing litigation with Disney over video patents. This includes a preliminary injunction in Brazil and multi-jurisdictional enforcement efforts, highlighting the complexities and challenges associated with protecting intellectual property rights in the global market.

Challenges with Tencent Licensing

InterDigital faces challenges in its negotiations with Tencent, as enforcement proceedings have been initiated in multiple jurisdictions due to unsuccessful attempts to secure a licensing agreement. This situation underscores the difficulties in navigating complex licensing negotiations with major industry players.

Forward-Looking Guidance

Looking ahead, InterDigital remains focused on sustaining its growth momentum. The company reported a 28% year-over-year increase in revenue to $165 million and a 49% growth in ARR to nearly $590 million during the third quarter of 2025. With an adjusted EBITDA margin of 64% and a 56% rise in non-GAAP EPS to $2.55, the company is well-positioned for continued success. The completion of the Samsung arbitration and the signing of new license agreements are expected to contribute positively to future financial performance. Additionally, the acquisition of Deep Render is anticipated to enhance the company’s research capabilities, supporting its long-term growth strategy in wireless and video technology.

In conclusion, InterDigital’s earnings call highlighted a period of strong financial performance and strategic advancements. While challenges such as litigation with Disney and Tencent persist, the company’s significant achievements and growth in revenue and ARR paint an optimistic picture for the future. Investors and stakeholders can look forward to InterDigital’s continued focus on innovation and market expansion, reinforcing its position as a leader in the wireless and video technology sectors.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue

Looking for investment ideas? Subscribe to our Smart Investor newsletter for weekly expert stock picks!
Get real-time notifications on news & analysis, curated for your stock watchlist. Download the TipRanks app today! Get the App
1

Latest News Feed

More Market News >

More Articles

More News >

Stock Comparison

Quantum Computing
AI
Cryptocurrency
Bitcoin Stocks
Dividend
Value
Biotech
Oil
Chinese
Chat GPT
Banks
Airline
Beer & Beverages
Energy

Investment Ideas

Analyst Top Stocks
Smart Score Stocks
Stock Screener
Top Wall Street Analysts
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Top Penny Stocks
Unusual Options Activity
Top ETFs by Upside Potential
Advertisement