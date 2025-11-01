InterDigital’s Earnings Call: Strong Growth Amid Challenges

Interdigital ((IDCC)) has held its Q3 earnings call. Read on for the main highlights of the call.

InterDigital’s recent earnings call conveyed a predominantly positive sentiment, underscored by robust financial performance and substantial growth in revenue and annualized recurring revenue (ARR). The company achieved significant milestones through successful arbitration and the signing of new licensing agreements. However, challenges persist, particularly with ongoing litigation involving Disney and Tencent. Despite these hurdles, the overall outlook remains optimistic due to the company’s notable achievements and growth trajectory.

Annualized Recurring Revenue (ARR) Growth

InterDigital reported a remarkable 49% year-over-year increase in ARR, reaching an all-time high of $588 million. This growth was primarily driven by new agreements within the smartphone program, including partnerships with OPPO, Vivo, Lenovo, and Honor, which have significantly bolstered the company’s recurring revenue streams.

Successful Samsung Arbitration

The completion of the Samsung smartphone arbitration, valued at over $1 billion over eight years, was a pivotal moment for InterDigital. This arbitration has contributed significantly to the company’s revenue growth, showcasing the effectiveness of its strategic initiatives in securing long-term financial gains.

Revenue and Profit Growth

InterDigital’s financial performance in the third quarter was impressive, with a 28% year-over-year increase in revenue to $165 million. The company’s adjusted EBITDA and non-GAAP EPS also saw substantial growth, rising by 62% and 56% respectively, reflecting the company’s strong operational efficiency and profitability.

New Licensing Agreements

The company expanded its licensing base by signing new agreements with Honor, Sharp, Seiko, and an EV charging company. These agreements not only diversify InterDigital’s revenue streams but also strengthen its position in the market by broadening its technological reach.

AI Start-up Acquisition

In a strategic move to enhance its research capabilities, InterDigital acquired AI start-up Deep Render. This acquisition is expected to bolster the company’s AI-native video research and strengthen its video compression technology, positioning InterDigital at the forefront of innovation in this space.

Industry Recognition

InterDigital’s business success and growth have not gone unnoticed, with the company receiving accolades from prestigious publications such as Newsweek, Fortune, and Time Magazine. This recognition underscores the company’s industry leadership and its commitment to excellence.

Litigation with Disney

The company is currently engaged in ongoing litigation with Disney over video patents. This includes a preliminary injunction in Brazil and multi-jurisdictional enforcement efforts, highlighting the complexities and challenges associated with protecting intellectual property rights in the global market.

Challenges with Tencent Licensing

InterDigital faces challenges in its negotiations with Tencent, as enforcement proceedings have been initiated in multiple jurisdictions due to unsuccessful attempts to secure a licensing agreement. This situation underscores the difficulties in navigating complex licensing negotiations with major industry players.

Forward-Looking Guidance

Looking ahead, InterDigital remains focused on sustaining its growth momentum. The company reported a 28% year-over-year increase in revenue to $165 million and a 49% growth in ARR to nearly $590 million during the third quarter of 2025. With an adjusted EBITDA margin of 64% and a 56% rise in non-GAAP EPS to $2.55, the company is well-positioned for continued success. The completion of the Samsung arbitration and the signing of new license agreements are expected to contribute positively to future financial performance. Additionally, the acquisition of Deep Render is anticipated to enhance the company’s research capabilities, supporting its long-term growth strategy in wireless and video technology.

In conclusion, InterDigital’s earnings call highlighted a period of strong financial performance and strategic advancements. While challenges such as litigation with Disney and Tencent persist, the company’s significant achievements and growth in revenue and ARR paint an optimistic picture for the future. Investors and stakeholders can look forward to InterDigital’s continued focus on innovation and market expansion, reinforcing its position as a leader in the wireless and video technology sectors.

