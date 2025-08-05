Intercos Releases Semi-Annual Financial Report for 2025

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Intercos S.p.A. ( (IT:ICOS) ) has provided an announcement.

Intercos S.p.A. has announced the availability of its Semi-Annual Financial Report as of June 30, 2025, which was approved by the Board of Directors on August 4, 2025. This report is accessible to the public through various platforms, reflecting the company’s commitment to transparency and stakeholder engagement. This announcement underscores Intercos’s robust operational framework and its strategic positioning in the global cosmetics market.

The most recent analyst rating on (IT:ICOS) stock is a Buy with a EUR18.30 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Intercos S.p.A. stock, see the IT:ICOS Stock Forecast page.

More about Intercos S.p.A.

Intercos S.p.A. is a leading global business-to-business operator in the cosmetics industry, specializing in the creation, production, and marketing of makeup, skincare, hair, and body care products. Founded in 1972, the company serves major national and international brands, emerging brands, and retailers in the beauty sector, with a workforce of about 5,500 employees, 11 research centers, 16 production plants, and 16 sales offices across three continents.

Average Trading Volume: 70,808

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: €1.12B

See more data about ICOS stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

